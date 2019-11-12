|
Lois "Jean" Brannon Lois "Jean" Rood Brannon, 82 of Post Falls, Idaho born April, 1936 in East St. Louis, Illinois died Friday, December 14, 2018 at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In an era when many women did not work outside of the home, Jean used her skills of attention to detail and an excellent faculty with numbers to become a full charge bookkeeper. She applied these talents with several companies in the greater St. Louis, Missouri area and served as Corporate Secretary for over 20 years for a successful family business. Jean loved her Lord and was a charter member of the Metro Community Church in Edwardsville, Illinois. She was a Metro Silver member and proud participant in The Red Hatters. In addition to her favorite book, The Bible, she was an avid reader participating and leading neighborhood book club meetings. She was proud of her self-sufficiency and of the fact that she never took a drink of alcohol or smoked a cigarette. Jean was rightfully proud of her accomplishments and her rise from very humble beginnings. She loved her family and was respected as the oldest child who took care of things. In addition to her career, Jean maintained a clean and welcoming home for her husband Jay and her son Jim. She was an excellent cook and proud of her homemade flaky pie crusts. These factors made the Brannon home the place to be for family, friends and Jim's buddies. An unofficial team Mom for Jim's Khoury League Baseball team she made it her mission to make certain that all of the ballplayers made it to the game on time. Perhaps more importantly she set a Christian example of love for these young boys; many who came from broken homes and lived in the housing projects. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years, Jay; her parents, Oliver and Margie Rood; and a Sister Carol Hess. Surviving are her Son, Jim (Christine) Brannon of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; a Grandson, Adam (Alli) Bruno of Spokane Valley, Washington; Sister Gladys Boisseau (Don) of Shiloh, Illinois, Brother Harold Rood (Fe) of Swansea, Illinois, Sister Gayle Bell (Alan) of Rockport, Texas and Brother-in-law Harold Hess (Fran) of O'Fallon, Illinois and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815. On-line registry and condolences at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Services: A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois on Saturday, November 16, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10:00AM. The memorial service will take place at Noon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019