Obituary Flowers Lois Perkins Childers Lois Childers, 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on November 26, 1938 in Kankakee, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lois worked for ERMC Services which serviced the St. Clair Square Mall. Her favorite hobby was crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Childers; her children, Mary Lee Ferguson and Charles Ferguson; and her parents, Carl and Pauline, nee Spinard, Perkins. Lois is survived by her children, Ruth Getter of North Platte, Nebraska and Edward Childers, Jr., of Belleville, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruth Harvick. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



