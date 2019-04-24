|
|
|
LOIS DOWLING- Lois Jean Dowling, 86, of Fairview Heights, passed away on April 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on April 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on April 27, 2019 from 9-10 am. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. A Mass of Christi an Burial will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10 am. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
