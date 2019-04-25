Lois Dowling Lois Jean Dowling, nee Frey, 86, of Fairview Heights, born July 4, 1932 in Belleville, passed away on April 22, 2019. Lois was a 1951 graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame High School in Belleville. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, St. Anne's Alter Society, as well as a former member of the Parents & Friends of St. Stephen School, Caseyville Junior Women's Club, and a past Girl Scout leader. Lois was previously employed as a cafeteria worker for Collinsville Unit 10. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbert LeRoy Dowling, whom she married on April 30, 1955; her parents, Oscar and Marcella, nee Bellm, Frey; her brother, Kenneth Frey; and her in-laws, Mead E. and Lillian, nee Manwarren, Dowling. She is survived by her four children, Mead M. (Gailyn) Dowling of Collinsville, Cherie (Keith) Carlisle of Phenix City, Alabama, Jay (Shelly) Dowling of Swansea, and Vernita (Paul) Palmer of Bowling Green, Kentucky; the loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Douglas Carlisle, Mason (Nikki) Dowling, Jordan Carlisle, Nolan (Sarah) Dowling, and Kaitlyn Carlisle; her brother Darold (Donna) Frey; Sister-in-Law Fran Frey Wilkinson; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the . Condolences may be made online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019