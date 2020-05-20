Lois Elmore
Lois Elmore Lois K. Elmore, age 83, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence in rural Edwardsville, IL. She was born on July 25, 1936, in St. Louis County, MO, the daughter of William and Margaret (nee Siebum) Reeser. On April 07, 1973, she married Donald D. Elmore who passed away December 8, 2009. Lois lived on a farm, south of Hamel. She loved country living, raising animals, especially Pot Bellied Pigs, and cared for rescued animals. Survivors include children Venus K. (Dave) Chapman, Staunton, IL, Kathleen K. (Steve) Widner, Edwardsville, IL, Marybeth (Steve) Rhodes, Mascoutah, IL, Tina A. (Al) Albers, Mascoutah, IL, Mark A. (Mary Kay) Elmore, Mascoutah, IL, Matthew G. (Yueh Wo) Elmore, Fairview Heights, IL; 14 grandchilderen, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret Reeser, nee Siebum, husband Donald D. Elmore and brothers and sisters. Service: The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2020.
