HOLLENBECK- Lois K. Hollenbeck, 96 of Madison, Illinois passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home. Although Lois deserves a beautiful tribute, during these uncertain times a family memorial service is being planned for a later date. After services a burial is being planned at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store