Lois Hummert Lois M. Hummert, nee Sandheinrich, 90, of rural Mascoutah, IL born Dec. 31, 1929 in St. Louis, MO died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Lois was a homemaker and a member of St. Pancratius Catholic Church, Fayetteville, IL. Lois enjoyed designing beautiful quilts and was well known throughout her family and community for her homemade pies. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura, nee Wienstroer, Sandheinrich, her husband, Casimir J. "Buddy" Hummert whom she married in St. Libory, IL on June 1, 1949 and who died March 18, 2016, two brothers, Lloyd and Elroy Sandheinrich, two sisters, Mary Louise (Edward) Getz, Rita (Bernard) Gebke and a brother-in-law, Wilburn Gale. Surviving are her children, Steve Hummert, Sr. and friend Patsy, Lucy (Doug) Johnston, James (Denise) Hummert all of Mascoutah, IL, Jodi Pouliezos of Columbia, IL, Curt (Jenny) Hummert of Mascoutah, IL; 12 grandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Steve, Jr. (Dude), Shaun, Cortney, Josh, Austin, Tony, Casey, Chelsi, Haley, Mitchell; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Gale, Laverne (Robert) Lintker; two brothers, Charles (Arlene) Sandheinrich, Elmer (Darleen) Sandheinrich; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Sandheinrich and Patricia Sandheinrich. Memorials may be made to St. Pancratius Cemetery Fund, 2213 N. Second St., Fayetteville, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: There will be a private family visitation. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held at St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020