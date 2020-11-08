1/1
Lois I. Davis
1927 - 2020
May 20, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Richardson, Texas - Lois I. Davis, nee Binns, 93, of Richardson, TX, born Friday, May 20, 1927, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Cottonwood Creek Healthcare in Richardson, TX.
Lois was a secretary for Meredith Publishing Company, in Des Moines, IA, and a member of the Volunteer for PSOP in Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence G. "Larry" Davis; parents, Troy W. and Alma H. nee Durham, Binns; brothers, Emmert and Kenneth Binns; sister, Betty Parlet.
Surviving are her son, Gerald "Gerry" R, (Marian) Davis of Richardson, TX; brothers, Gayle (Carol) Binns of Knoxville, IA, Robert Binns of Oskaloosa, IA; sister, Louise (Doyle) Churchill of Newton, IA; brother-in-law, Don Parlet of Oskaloosa, IA; grandchildren, Kevin L. Davis, and Emily C. Davis of Houston, TX.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Funeral: Private family graveside service. Interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
