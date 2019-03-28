Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Knipple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Knipple

Obituary Flowers

Lois Knipple Obituary
LOIS V. KNIPPLE- Lois Knipple, age 100 of Highland, IL, (former resident of Madisonville, KY) passed away March 26, 2019, at her home, Highland, IL. Visitation from 6-8PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville, KY. Arrangements by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.