KRUCKEBERG - Lois R. Kruckeberg, 84, of Edwards-ville, IL, passed away at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville from 4-7pm. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30am at Eden Church in Edwardsville. Interment at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



