Lois Kull Lois A. Kull, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was born, August 28, 1934 in Mattoon, IL. She was the daughter of Ervin & Helen Lineberry (Nee Gentry) Lois was the Personnel manager for the Venture store in Fairview Heights, IL and then became an upfront manager over the checkouts, layaway and the service desk for K-Mart in Fairview Height, IL. She retired in 1997. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, William G. Kull. She is survived by four children; William "Curtis" (Jill) Floyd, William "Bill" (Kelley) Kull, Cathy Craig, and John (Lynda) Kull. Seven grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Bommarito, Travis (Ashley) Craig, Jessica (Nathan) Hankammer, Brittany (Chuck) Mathis, Jordan (Will) Barnett, Robert Kull and Jackson Kull. As well as, eleven great grandchildren, Wyatt, Mackenzie, and Dennis Craig, Dominic, Giovanni, and Luciano Bommarito, Josie, Walter, and Wade Hankammer, and Harper and Oliver Mathis. She also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lois will be laid to rest with her husband, William G. Kull at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. At this time service detail are still being arranged.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
