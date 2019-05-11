|
LOIS SCHOEBER- Lois Elaine Schoeber, age 75 of Collinsville, Il, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be 3-8pm on May 14, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 10-11am on May 15, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be on May 15, 2019 at 11am at St. John United Church of Christ. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 11, 2019
