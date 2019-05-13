Lois Elaine Schoeber Lois Elaine Schoeber, age 75 of Collinsville, Il, born February 17, 1944 in Alto IL passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. Lois was a 1962 Edwardsville High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Eldon R. Schoeber, on September 19, 1964 and they raised two daughters together, Michelle and Stacy. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL, and enjoyed playing golf. Lois was a wonderful, caring homemaker who made everything perfect for her family. Lois loved to bake - her chocolate chip cookies were second to none. She cherished her time with her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed attending and supporting the grandchildren in all of their events. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Marie (nee Speckman) Koch. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Eldon; two daughters: Michelle (Chris) Langley of Maryville, IL and Stacy (Dave) Lanier of Collinsville, IL; six grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Brett and Emma Langley, Ryan and Grace Lanier; a brother, Gary (Rae) Koch of Claremont, FL; a nephew, Brady (Jenny) Koch; a niece, Shara Koch; and two great nephews: Lincoln and Harrison Koch. Memorials may be made to St. John Community Care and will be received at the funeral home. Condolonces may be sent tofuneral home website barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 10am to 11am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11am at St. John United Church of Christ with Rev. Dale Speckman officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by the BARRY WILSON FUNERAL HOME

