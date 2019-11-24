Home

Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
1933 - 2019
Lois Stroh Obituary
Lois Stroh Lois G. Stroh, nee Taff, age 86, of O'Fallon, born May 24, 1933, passed away Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Ill. Lois grew up in Belleville and was part of the original staff when Skyview Drive-in opened. She worked for many years at various banking locations and in real estate management. She was active in the community, holding various positions with the Optimists, Jaycettes, March of Dimes Board, Belle Clair Chapter of American Business Women's Association, and other community-minded committees. Her long-time affiliation with the Optimist Club of Belleville was very meaningful to her; she was named Optimist of the Year in 1991, and was the first female club president in 1997. Lois volunteered many hours over the years to contribute to worthy causes. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Stroh, Sr.; parents Benjamin J. Taff and Louise, nee Wehmeier, Taff; her siblings Edward, Roland, and Paul Taff, Charlotte Pabst, Anna Louise Wiltenburg, and Ruth Brewer. Surviving are her sons Robert (Lynn) Stroh, Jr., and Paul (Gina) Stroh, all of O'Fallon; grandchildren Robert, III (Maureen Wilkerson Stroh), Adam, Alex (Stephanie), Julie, and John; great-grandchildren Blake, Devin, Delaney, Austin Wilkerson and Lexie Montgomery. Memorial donations are suggested to Belleville Optimist Club or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: 4 8 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 and after 9 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Funeral: 10 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the funeral home, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019
