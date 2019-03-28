Lola Mae Hargan-Behnke Lola Hargan-Behnke, 88, of Marissa, IL; born on August 23, 1930 in Lively Grove Township; passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Mrs. Hargan-Behnke was retired as a secretary from Royal Bond, Inc. in St. Louis, MO. She was a member of the Tilden Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. She was a member of the Morning Glory Circle, the Women's Club of Coulterville and the West Grandcote Community Club. She was preceded in death by her parents L. Ray and Myrtle, nee Montroy, Aitken. Her first husband Joseph Marshall Hargan. Her second husband Leroy Behnke. One sister Ruby Gerberding. She is survived by two sons Steven (Sherry) Hargan of Marissa, IL; Myron (Pamela) Hargan of Springfield, IL. Her grandchildren Aaron (Sally) Hargan; Chris (Amanda) Hargan; Josh (Kaitlyn Goodrum) Hargan; Heather Hargan; Heath (Jessica) Hargan. Seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Tilden Presbyterian Church. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at the Tilden Presbyterian Church in Tilden, IL on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Funeral: Services will be held at the Tilden Presbyterian Church in Tilden, IL on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Dennis Hamilton officiating. Burial will be held in the Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL.



