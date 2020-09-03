Lola Wrigley Lola Wrigley, nee Tognarelli, born on December 14, 1922 at Harrison Hospital in Collinsville, Illinois died August 31, 2020 at age 97. She was always proud to call herself a graduate of Collinsville Township High School, Class of 1941. A dedicated public servant, Lola worked 40 years at the State of Illinois, beginning in 1942 at the Public Health Department followed by 37 years at the Department of Labor as an Unemployment Adjudicator. Lola served as President of the Southern Illinois Adjudicator's Association and towards the end of her career, received the "Labor Department's Agaliece Miller" Director's award for distinguished service. Lola was a charter member of the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteer for 18 years. She also volunteered for 15 years as an usher for Fox Theater in St. Louis. Lola was very involved in the Collinsville Community Societies and Activities; she was past-president of the Business & Professional Women's Club, a member of the Historical Museum, Public Library, and the Township Senior Club, Friends of the Cahokia Mounds, and the Italian Festival Committee; she was a life-long member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Italo and Velia (Battistoni) Tognarelli and brothers, Enzo and Albert Tognarelli. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (McDonald) Alexander, grandchildren, James Juengel and Christina Koffel, brother, Leo (Pete) Tognarelli, numerous nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention by name. Lola had hundreds of friends which she cherished, most of all whom have preceded her in death. Special acknowledgement to nephew, Richard Tognarelli and his family as well as his siter, Annette LaFrank and her family for always including Lola and Gram (Helen Wrigley, mother-in-law) in their holiday gatherings; as well as special thanks to nephew, Patrick Tognarelli for his special attention and assistance to Lola and her daughter over the years. Finally, much gratitude to the amazing management and staff at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center for the last 11 years of attention, consideration and kindness shown to Lola. Lola traveled the United States and most of the world, now we are sure she has traveled to her final destination, Heaven. Visitation: will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30, Friday, September 4, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.