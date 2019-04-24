Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Lolita Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lolita Funk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lolita Funk Obituary
LOLITA FUNK- Lolita Lariosa Funk, age 72, of Makati Philippines residing in Fairview Heights, IL, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on April 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on April 25, 2019 at 7p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now