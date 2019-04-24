|
|
LOLITA FUNK- Lolita Lariosa Funk, age 72, of Makati Philippines residing in Fairview Heights, IL, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on April 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral service will be held on April 25, 2019 at 7p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019