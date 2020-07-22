1/1
Lonnie Huffman
Lonnie Huffman Lonnie Joe Huffman, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Joe was a man of faith. He loved God, his family, and his church- Mt. Zion General Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing with his many special friends. He was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a special brother to J.D. Huffman and Charlotte Mize. Joe would want the world to know how much he loved his wife, Donna of 54 years, his daughter, Rochelle (Robert) O'Leary of Collinsville, IL, his son, Darren Huffman of Granite City, IL, his granddaughters Madalan (Travis) Hoguet and Alynnah O'Leary (special friend Zachary Stenger) of Collinsville, IL, and his very special three-month-old great granddaughter Hadley Hoguet. Joe was born in Cairo, IL on September 22, 1944 to Leonard and Mae Huffman. He grew up in Tamms, IL and attended Tamms Grade School. After graduating from Alexander County Central High School, he moved to Granite City, IL. He worked 10 years at General Steel until closing. He worked 32 years as a conductor for Illinois Central Railroad until he retired. Joe enjoyed growing big vegetables in his garden, but most of all spending time together and traveling with his family. He loved watching his granddaughters play soccer more than he loved to watch the cardinals play baseball. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Leonard and Mae Huffman, sisters: Imogene Johnson and Sheila Bridges, Brothers-in-law: Charles Bridges, Charles Mize, Harry Fletcher, James White, and Leon White, Sisters-in-law: Patricia Paskus, Brenda Chastain, Sheila Clubb, and Rita White, Father-in-law: Luther White, Mother-in-law: Mattie Clubb, and Stepmother-in-law: Geneva White. To mourn his loss, his beloved wife Donna, Daughter: Rochelle (Robert) O'Leary, Son: Darren Huffman, Granddaughters: Madalan (Travis) Hoguet, Alynnah O'Leary (Zachary Stenger), Great Granddaughter: Hadley Hoguet, Sister: Charlotte Mize, Sisters-in-law: Catherine (Ron) Burchett, Elizabeth (Jim) Ellenberg, Margaret Fletcher, Judy (Lonnie) Buchanon, Barbara (John) Whitley, Connie (Donald) Eaton, Debra Clubb, and Lavone Bridges, Brother: J.D. Huffman, Brothers-in-law: Mark Johnson, Charles (Wanda) White, Edward White, Tony (Cathleen) White, David Chastain, lots of nieces, nephews and many special friends. The family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and love while caring for Joe at Davita Dialysis in Granite City, IL as well as the special doctors and nurses at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Joe was loved more than words could ever express. "In my father's house are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14:2"


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
