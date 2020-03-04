Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Lora Glasscock


1964 - 2020
Lora Glasscock Obituary
Lora A. Glasscock Lora A. Glasscock, 56, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, January 24, 1964 in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home in Belleville, IL. Lora was a Program Director for a retirement complex. She was preceded in death by her partner, Thelma South; parents, Ora "Russ" and Anne L., nee Todd, Glasscock; brother, David E. Glasscock. Surviving are her brother, Roger D. Glasscock of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the O'Fallon Public Library. Funeral: Memorial Gathering will be held at 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Private interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020
