Loraine Maurer Loraine A. "Larry" Maurer, 72, of Sparta, passed away at 6:40 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Loraine was born on March 21, 1947, in Belleville, the son of Eugene and Adele (Pour) Maurer. He married Donna S. Brown on June 24, 1983, in Sparta and they shared 36 years of marriage. Larry was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal. Larry was a member of the Catholic Faith, and a member of the UMWA Local #2412, Marissa. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife; Donna S. Maurer, of Sparta, children; Tim Price of Sparta and Marc (Janice) Maurer, of New Athens, 3 grandchildren; Will Price, Jake Price, and Dierck Maurer. He is also survived by his siblings; Lynette (Lyle) Sinn, of Freeburg, and David (Mindy) Maurer, of New Athens. Mr. Maurer was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother; Dale. Memorials may be made to . Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Services: Memorial graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Union Cemetery, Sparta with Rev. Robert A. Miner officiating. Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020