Lorraine Fenoughty Lorraine Mary Fenoughty, nee Barr, 82, of Belleville, IL, born August 24, 1936, in Granite City, IL, passed away with her loving family at her bedside on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Trenton Village Assisted Living, Trenton, IL. Lorraine graduated from DePaul Nursing School in St. Louis, MO, and was Valedictorian of her class at St. Francis of Joliet earning her education degree. She was a school nurse for 26 years. She worked at Wolf Branch, Whiteside, and Belle Valley Grade Schools. She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and their Prayer Chain. Lorraine was a member of the Ladies of the Elks at the Belleville Lodge 481. She was a volunteer at the Women's Crisis Center, a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Cathedral Mother's Club. Lorraine enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening and antiquing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville H. and Lourine E., nee Gilmore, Barr; her twin sister, Elaine J. Ansley; and brother-in-law, Bobby Horton. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" D. Fenoughty, whom she married on January 25, 1958; her children, Kim M. (Wyatt) Rawlings, of Belleville, IL, Christine D. Petterson of Breese, IL, Karen A. (Mike) Lundy of Belleville, IL, Dr. Shawn W. (Dr. Michelle) Fenoughty of Danville, IN, Kathleen B. (John "Skip") Kernan of Swansea, IL, and Patrick B. (Melissa) Fenoughty of Oro Valley, AZ; 12 grandchildren, Ali and Blair Rawlings, Jennifer (Kyle) Missey, Amy Petterson, Donny (Kassi) Petterson, Katie and Taylor Lundy, Cullen and Erin Fenoughty, Patrick, Joey, and Megan Kernan and Ryann and Ronan Fenoughty; four great-grandchildren, Everhett and Asher Missey, and Grady and Manning Petterson; two brothers, Daniel O. (Peggy) Barr, and John P. (Debbie) Barr; a sister, Rita A. Horton; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to The Katie Lundy Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating.



