Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Lore Ruff


1929 - 2019
Lore Ruff Obituary
Lore Ruff Lore Dina (Ding) Ruff went to join our Lord Jesus on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Lore was born in Mannheim, Germany on May 3, 1929 to the late Herman and Hilda (Bauer) Ding. Lore was a devout member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Collinsville, IL where she was a member of the Dorcus Society. She was also a member of the German Liederkranz Singing Society where she enjoyed singing, the AARP and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). Lore came to the United States in 1953 and became a citizen in 1957. She traveled with her husband on his military assignments to Italy and back to her birth country of Germany. She and her husband have been residents of Fairview Heights. IL since 1973 Lore worked as a secretary for many years and retired from civil service in 1995. Surviving are her husband Charles M. Ruff; sons. Roland (Carole)Michael Huffman and Norbert (Julie) William Huffman; niece, Jutta (Ding) Werle (Peter) and several great nieces and nephews. Lore was preceded in death by her brother, Herman (Christa) Michael Ding and niece, Angelika (Ding) Effler. Visitation: Friends may visit on Friday October 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223. Funeral Service: Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 at 7 PM.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
