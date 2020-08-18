1/1
Loreen Peludat
1955 - 2020
Loreen Beth Peludat Lori Beth Peludat, nee Arney, 64 of Collinsville, IL, born on August 21, 1955 in Limestone, ME, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence. Lori was a retired teacher from St. Louis College of Health Career and a Computer Programmer at Cerro Copper in Sauget, IL. She was a proud mother and grandma. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling with her daughters, going camping, boating, playing bingo, an avid sports fan and played many sports. She was a huge St. Louis Cardinal fan, and she never met a stranger and had an infectious smile and laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Peludat; a daughter, Sara Peludat; her father, Owen Arney; a step daughter and her husband, Rachel (David) Olson. Surviving are her daughters, Courtney (Ryan) Clements of Collinsville, IL and Allyson (Matthew) Roser of St. Charles, MO; stepdaughter, Candace (Jay) Hancock of New Athens, IL; grandchildren, David Olson- Schooley and Samantha Hancock; her mother, Donna M. Arney of Fairview Heights, IL; brothers, Craig Arney of Nashville, IL and Doug (Deborah) Arney of Highland, IL; niece and nephews, Joel Arney, Valerie Arney and Eric Arney. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association and Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at www. hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Herbert A. Kssly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: Private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL with Pastor Sherman Smith officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 18, 2020
TO THE FAMILY OF LORI PELUDAT SO SORRY TO HEAR THE PASSING OF LORI SHE PLAYED SOFTBALL AGAINST MY SISTER AND I MANY YEARS AGO SHE WAS SO FRIENDLY AND COULD TALK TO ANYONE JUST LIKE HER DAD SENDING PRAYERS TO YOU ALL
Nancy and Ron Agne
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
nancy agne
Friend
