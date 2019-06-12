|
LORENA BREWER- Lorena Brewer, age 85, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Edwardsville, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
