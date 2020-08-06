1/
Lorene Koopman
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Koopman Lorene D. Koopman, nee Tonnies, 92, of Belleville, IL, born February 14, 1928, in New Baden, IL, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lorene retired from civil services at SAFB after 30 years of service. She was a 60-year member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth, nee Rensing, Tonnies; three brothers, Lawrence (Vera), Norbert, and Cletus Tonnies; and three sisters, Eleanor (Al) Weigman, Marilyn Mueller, and Dolores (Phil) Hocher. Surviving are her husband, Roman H. "Butch" Koopman; two sons, Curt Koopman (significant other, Beth Pallante), and Steve Koopman; a daughter, Elaine (Nick) Nastoff; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Nastoff; and a sister, Elvira Trame. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved