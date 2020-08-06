Lorene Koopman Lorene D. Koopman, nee Tonnies, 92, of Belleville, IL, born February 14, 1928, in New Baden, IL, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lorene retired from civil services at SAFB after 30 years of service. She was a 60-year member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth, nee Rensing, Tonnies; three brothers, Lawrence (Vera), Norbert, and Cletus Tonnies; and three sisters, Eleanor (Al) Weigman, Marilyn Mueller, and Dolores (Phil) Hocher. Surviving are her husband, Roman H. "Butch" Koopman; two sons, Curt Koopman (significant other, Beth Pallante), and Steve Koopman; a daughter, Elaine (Nick) Nastoff; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Nastoff; and a sister, Elvira Trame. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 10:45 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.