Lorene Sinn Lorene, nee Bouas, Sinn, 92, of Darmstadt, IL; born on January 6, 1927 in Coulterville, IL; passed away on April 14, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Sinn and her husband Leonard owned and operated Sinn's Inn in Darmstadt for over 20 years. She attended Holy Ghost United Church of Christ. Lorene enjoyed embroidery, making quilts and word find books. And she loved listening to her children play music. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ethel, nee McCauley, Bouas. Her husband Leonard Sinn whom she married on May 1, 1943 in Coulterville, IL and who passed away on April 18, 1984. A son, Myron, in infancy. One grandson Mark Sinn. Two sons-in-law Roger Trentman; Charles Geralds. Brother and sister-in-law Wilber (Agnes) Bouas. . Sister and brother-in-law Nelda (Jim) Robb. Brother-in-law Roland Eaton. Brother-in-law Elmer Sinn. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Esther (Bill) Shubert; Aletha (Norman) Erb; Irene (Harpel) Triefenbach. She is survived by her children Larry (Debbie) Sinn of Belleville, IL; Mary Trentman of St. Libory, IL; Shirley Geralds of Marissa, IL; Loren (Laurie) Sinn of Freeburg, IL; Dennis (Nicole) Sinn of Marissa, IL; Lennie (Kim) Sinn of Darmstadt, IL. Fourteen grandchildren Tamara (Dave) Elbe; Alan (Nicole) Sinn; Monica (Pete) Palumbo; Rhonda (Brad) Schmitz; Casey Trentman; Stacy (Tommy) Tucker; Shelly (Fred) Meister; Daniel Geralds; Chris (Cheryl) Sinn; Adam Sinn; Courtney (John) Schwartzkopf; Savanah Sinn; Tyler Sinn; Trevor Sinn. Twenty-two great-grandchildren. Three great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters Helen (Bob) Mulholland of Marissa, IL; Jean (Ron) Kuhnert of Pinckneyville, IL. One sister-in-law Viola Sinn of New Athens, IL. Also survived by nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Darmstadt Memorial Cemetery or Holy Ghost Women's Guild. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Holy Ghost United Church of Christ in Darmstadt, IL on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 7:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at Holy Ghost United Church of Christ in Darmstadt, IL on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with Rev. Nancy Shubert officiating. Interment: Burial will be held at Darmstadt Memorial Cemetery in Darmstadt, IL.



