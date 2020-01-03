Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Lorenz Mueller

Lorenz Mueller Obituary
Lorenz Mueller Lorenz R. "Larry" Mueller, 92, of Belleville, IL, born July 7, 1927, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Mueller worked as a machinist for 45 years and was a member of the Machinists Union. Lorenz was an avid gardener and a United States Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jeanette A. Mueller, nee Krupp, whom he married on August 30, 1952, and who died on December 29, 2004; his parents, John and Pauline, nee Klube, Mueller; a sister, Shirley DePuy, and a brother, Floyd P. Mueller. Surviving are two daughters and a son, Laurie (Brad) Wobbe of Smithton, IL, John (Kim) Mueller of Waterloo, IL, and Lisa Mueller of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Erin (Brett) Scarfino, Shannon (Babak) Rejaie, Brett (Matt) Wobbe, Allison (Josiah) Munton Michael Wobbe, Jennifer Mueller, Tiffany Mueller, and Nichole Geiger; 13 great-grandchildren; a nephew, Windsor (Connie) Keller; and a sister-in-law, Marilou Reiff of Belleville, IL. The family would like to the thank the staff at Freeburg Care Center for their care and concern for Lorenz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restore Network. Condolences may Cost os be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Doug Munton officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
