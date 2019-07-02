Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Pierron, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Knebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. Knebel


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta A. Knebel Obituary
Loretta Knebel Loretta A. Knebel, age 89 of Pierron, IL, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Saint Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Tebbe) Grapperhaus.On September 24, 1951, she married Delmar J. "Boze" Knebel at Saint Rose, IL. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL. She was also a member of St. Ann Altar Sodality; and Pierron Improvement Club. Loretta attended St. Rose School, and worked at Wick Organ Company. After marriage she and her husband settled in Pierron, IL, and she was a stay at home mom. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning vegetables. She was the perfect homemaker. She was one of the original attendees of the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital. She prayed the rosary daily, attended mass daily and was faithful and very active in her church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and travelling with her husband. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry A. Grapperhaus - died 1/09/1958; mother, Catherine L. Grapperhaus, nee Tebbe - died 7/11/1985; brother John H. "Boots" Grapperhaus, Sr. - died 2/23/1994; sister Regina C. Buehne - died 8/31/2008; brother Louis H. Grapperhaus - died 2/21/1996; brother Frank B. Grapperhaus - died 2/12/1995; sister Veronica B. "Fronie" Wagner - died 7/17/2014; and brother Remigius F. "Rem" Grapperhaus - died 10/03/1989. Surviving are her husband, Delmar J. "Boze" Knebel, Pierron, IL; daughter, Bonnie C. (Michael) Capelle, Highland, IL; son, Steve J. (Evelyn) Knebel, Highland, IL; daughter, Margie A. (Bill) Duncan, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Sara C. (Dr. Joseph) Haynes, Julie C. (Matt) Plocher, Caitlin A. (Trent) Schauster, Vanessa L. (significant other-Chris Marr) Knebel, Travis J. (Amy) Knebel, Dr. Katie L. (Tyler) Ash, Leah A. (Chris) Miles, and Joseph W. Duncan; great-grandchildren, Reid M. Haynes, Elise C. Haynes, Sam A. Plocher, Colin J. Plocher, Landon J. Schauster, Bryce M. Schauster, and Baby Schauster due in September; sister, Clara C. Knebel, Pierron, IL; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Grapperhaus, Saint Rose, IL Memorial contributions may be made as Masses; Heartland Hospice; or Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 01, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fathers Paul J. Bonk and Scott Snider officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Download Now