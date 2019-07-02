Loretta Knebel Loretta A. Knebel, age 89 of Pierron, IL, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Saint Rose, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Tebbe) Grapperhaus.On September 24, 1951, she married Delmar J. "Boze" Knebel at Saint Rose, IL. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL. She was also a member of St. Ann Altar Sodality; and Pierron Improvement Club. Loretta attended St. Rose School, and worked at Wick Organ Company. After marriage she and her husband settled in Pierron, IL, and she was a stay at home mom. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning vegetables. She was the perfect homemaker. She was one of the original attendees of the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital. She prayed the rosary daily, attended mass daily and was faithful and very active in her church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and travelling with her husband. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry A. Grapperhaus - died 1/09/1958; mother, Catherine L. Grapperhaus, nee Tebbe - died 7/11/1985; brother John H. "Boots" Grapperhaus, Sr. - died 2/23/1994; sister Regina C. Buehne - died 8/31/2008; brother Louis H. Grapperhaus - died 2/21/1996; brother Frank B. Grapperhaus - died 2/12/1995; sister Veronica B. "Fronie" Wagner - died 7/17/2014; and brother Remigius F. "Rem" Grapperhaus - died 10/03/1989. Surviving are her husband, Delmar J. "Boze" Knebel, Pierron, IL; daughter, Bonnie C. (Michael) Capelle, Highland, IL; son, Steve J. (Evelyn) Knebel, Highland, IL; daughter, Margie A. (Bill) Duncan, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Sara C. (Dr. Joseph) Haynes, Julie C. (Matt) Plocher, Caitlin A. (Trent) Schauster, Vanessa L. (significant other-Chris Marr) Knebel, Travis J. (Amy) Knebel, Dr. Katie L. (Tyler) Ash, Leah A. (Chris) Miles, and Joseph W. Duncan; great-grandchildren, Reid M. Haynes, Elise C. Haynes, Sam A. Plocher, Colin J. Plocher, Landon J. Schauster, Bryce M. Schauster, and Baby Schauster due in September; sister, Clara C. Knebel, Pierron, IL; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Grapperhaus, Saint Rose, IL Memorial contributions may be made as Masses; Heartland Hospice; or Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 01, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral: Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fathers Paul J. Bonk and Scott Snider officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019