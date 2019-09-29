|
|
Loretta Chance Loretta nee Kent Chance, born December 1, 1938 in Dover, TN, passed away August 27, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Florida. She was a loving mother and housewife. She is survived by her loving husband Joe Chance; seven children Kathy, Jim, Kim, Tim, Joe, Jeff and April; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019