Loretta Chance

Loretta Chance Obituary
Loretta Chance Loretta nee Kent Chance, born December 1, 1938 in Dover, TN, passed away August 27, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice Care in Florida. She was a loving mother and housewife. She is survived by her loving husband Joe Chance; seven children Kathy, Jim, Kim, Tim, Joe, Jeff and April; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
