Loretta Gold
1942 - 2020
August 4, 1942 - November 25, 2020
Columbia, Illinois - Loretta B., nee Fischer, Gold, 78, of Columbia, IL, born August 4, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, passed away November 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. Mrs. Gold was a member of the First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eloise, nee Davis, Fischer; a daughter, Jenny Koch; a sister, Joyce Lindley; her father and mother-in-law, Carl and Marie Gold; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Alexander.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Gold, whom she married on Dec. 31, 1960; two sons, Mike Gold and Jeff Fei; a daughter, Pam Gold; five grandchildren, John Stoffel, Chelsea (Daniel) Erickson, Tori Turnipseed, Brett Nealon, and Crissy Nealon; two sisters, Mary Fischer and Linda Woodruff; five nieces, Dawn Turnipseed, Deana (Bob) Nealon, Jocelyn (Tim) Schmidt, Jolene (Kent) Watson, and Joyell (Craig) Green; and one nephew, Sean Edwards.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society and can be made at acsgiving.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Services for Mrs. Gold are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Service
Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
