Loretta Klebusch Loretta M. Klebusch, 94, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Brentwood, Missouri for 60 years passed away at 10:12 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born March 12, 1925 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Bland W. and Etta L. (Graham) Smallie. She married Edgar B. Klebusch in 1957 and he passed away in 2000. She had worked for ACME Fast Freight, retiring from Universal Car Loading after many years of service as a billing clerk. Loretta enjoyed bowling, traveling and crocheting and was a member of Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ in Brentwood, Missouri. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Zora Doolittle of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Walter Bernaix of Marion, Indiana; a sister, Gloria Davis of Granite City; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Bernaix, Karen Bailey, Misti Bratcher, Blain Jackson and Kylie Lee; thirteen great grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Nicholas, Jason, Allison, Will, Jackson, Christina, Wyatt, Trinity, Sydney, Elizabeth and Juan Pablo; nieces and nephew, Patricia, Kathy, Lori and Duane; many cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James R. McKinnon and a brother, William Smallie. Memorials may be made to a and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019