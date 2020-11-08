Loretta Ley
June 8, 1943 - November 6, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Loretta Jean Ley, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born June 8, 1943 in State Park, IL, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, MO.
Loretta married James "Jim" Ley on June 8, 1963. He preceded her in death. She was a homemaker having raised her two children, Mark and Kim. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family meant everything to Loretta, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Burney and Irene (nee McClain) Sykes; two brothers, George Burney Sykes and James "Squeaky" Sykes; and a half sister, Sally Marable.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Robyn) Ley of Collinsville, IL and Kim Baker of Carlinville, IL; four grandchildren, Nick Ley, Jake Ley, Brittany (Corey) Shockley and Brooke Baker; one great grandson, Trent; two sisters-in-law, Doris Sykes and Sharon Sykes; and a granddog, Bell.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Adle officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Memorials may be made in Loretta's honor to Shriner's Hospital for Children
and will be received at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com