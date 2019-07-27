|
Loretta Thomas Loretta O. Thomas, 96 years, of Maryville, IL, and formerly of Columbia, IL, passed away on July 26, 2019 at Liberty Village, Maryville, IL. She was born November 6, 1922, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late Albert and Loretta, nee Fath, Schinsky. She was married to the late Lawrence A. Thomas. They were married May 30, 1942, in St. Louis, MO. He had passed away January 4, 1992. Loretta was a retired sales lady for Famous and Barr Department Stores. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL, and was active with the Altar Sodality, the Mother's Club at Gibault High School, Waterloo, IL, Columbia Women's Club, Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary, American Legion Post 581, Auxiliary, and a volunteer at St. Anthony's Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. Surviving are three daughters, Dorothy (David) Hahs of Troy, IL, Debra (Kenneth) Smith of Collinsville, IL, and Barbara Eileen Thomas of Columbia, IL; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Thomas of Columbia, IL; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Walt) Sykes, David (Winnie) Hahs, Selena (Ron) Kleppin, Brad (Hilary) Smith, Clinton Smith, Andrew (Sarah) Thomas, and Matthew Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jena, Brendan, Leila, Jack, Hannah, Harper, and Lacy, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas L. Thomas; daughter, Barbara Ann Thomas; and sister, Anna Gentry. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236 or Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, and on Tuesday, July 30, from 9:00 am - 9:45 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. A Funeral Mass will be held at the church following the visitation at 10:00 am, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 27, 2019