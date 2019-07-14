Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Funeral Home
630 Railroad Street
Germantown, IL 62245
(618) 523-7144
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Trame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Trame

Send Flowers
Loretta Trame Obituary
LORETTA TRAME- Loretta M."Tootie" Trame, age 79, of Bartelso, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Jim Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery in Bartelso.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.