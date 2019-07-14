|
|
|
LORETTA TRAME- Loretta M."Tootie" Trame, age 79, of Bartelso, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Jim Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery in Bartelso.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019