Lori Cepicky Lori Lee Cepicky, 50, of Belleville, IL, born January 7, 1969, in St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence. Lori was a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School - Class of 1987. She spent her career working with children. Surviving are her father, Leo Cepicky; her mother, Corinne Dawn, nee Jung, Cepicky-Chew; her brother, Douglas E. Cepicky; and her niece, Amanda Cepicky, whom she raised and thought of as a daughter. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Father Nick Junker officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019
