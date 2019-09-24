Home

Lorita Womble Lorita June Womble, nee Mosier, 67, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 28, 1952 in Potosi, Mo, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence. Lorita was an avid bingo player. She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Lawrence and Bernice, nee Mosier, Bilyeu, Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Gestes of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Taylor Gestes, Tanner Gestes and David Withrow II; great granddaughter, Allison Malter; brothers and sisters, Wilda (Steve) Ruger of O'Fallon, IL, Jerry (Barb) Mosier, Rhonda Goodman, James Baucom and Lawrence Bilyeu, Jr. all of Collinsville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Arrangements are pending at this time, with memorial service at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
