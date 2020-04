SEYLER- Lorraine C. Seyler, 96 of Paducah, KY formerly of Nashville, passed away at 6:23 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. A private funeral will be held at Styninger Funeral Home in Nashville with Rev. Aaron Kotila officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Nashville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store