GROVES - Lorraine (Mundy) Groves 86, of Granite City passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born October 5, 1933 in Edwardsville. Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory

