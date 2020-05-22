Lorraine Rakowski Lorraine W. Rakowski, nee, Yakubick, age 92, of Belleville, IL, born on April 15, 1928 in Venice, IL, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center, Belleville, IL. Lorraine was a retired office clerk for National City Stockyards Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Rakowski; her parents, William and Mary Yakubiak, nee, Garbeik; and her sisters, Lottie Werc, Gertrude Rutkowski and Leona Toothill. She is survived by her children, Raymond (Elizabeth) Rakowski, Jr., of Belleville, IL, William (Nancy) Rakowski of Belleville, IL and Carol (Bill) Dixon of Belleville, IL; her grandchildren, Bill (Irene) Dixon, Diney Rakowski, Zachary Rakowski, Melissa (Chad) hart and Lindsey Rakowski (fiance, Brian); her great-grandchildren, Troy Hart and Dylan Rakowski; her sister, Victoria McQuay of Madison, IL; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Rakowski of St. Louis, MO; and her good friend, Shelley Miller. Lorraine is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: No visitation will be held. Private graveside service will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2020.