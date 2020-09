SCHNACK - Lorraine M. Schnack, 94, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. A private family graveside service will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.



