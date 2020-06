Or Copy this URL to Share

WATSON - Lorraine Ruth Watson, 92, born May 29, 1928 of Belleville, Illinois departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Saint Louis, MO. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Viewing: 9:00 10:00 A. M. and Private Funeral from 11:00 A. M. Arrangements handled by Officers Funeral Home



