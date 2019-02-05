Louella S. Brown Louella Brown, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at her home. She was born August 19, 1927 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late David and Cora (Davidson) Renfro. She married Curtis Oney Brown on September 17, 1948 in Betsy Lane, Kentucky and he passed away on December 19, 2013. She was a member of the former Crossroads Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed gardening, working with flowers, word puzzles and her days of traveling with her husband and family. She was a loving mother and grandmotherand will forever be cherished. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Janco of Dubuque, Iowa; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Regina Brown of Godfrey, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Brown of Granite City; six grandchildren and spouses, Chad Janco, Dane Brown, Kiersten and Alden Schumacher, Blake and Katie Brown, Holly Brown and Brandon and Jennie Brown; ten great grandchildren, Adria Schumacher, Patrick Schumacher, Alexis Brown, Elizabeth Harris, Morgan Brown, Ella Brown, Alex Brown, Katherine Schumacher, Morgan Borwn and Julius Brown; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Chris Brown and five brothers and three sisters. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the Johnson Road General Baptist Church, 2033 Johnson Road in Granite City on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral: service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Larry Blankley officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary