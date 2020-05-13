Louis Airaghi
1921 - 2020
Louis Airaghi Louis Stephen Airaghi, 98, of Lebanon, IL, born August 28, 1921, in Johnson City, IL, passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020, at Lebanon Care Center. Louis was a United States Army Veteran of WWII serving in the Philippines. He worked as salesman for DuQuoin Packing Company, and then as an electrician at the US Mapping Agency in St Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madelyn M., nee Vallero, Airaghi; and his parents, Rosa and Battista Airaghi; He is survived by three generations, two sons, Robert Airaghi, and Larry (Jo Ann) Airaghi; four grandchildren, Barrett, Tony, Angela Stokes, and Reverend Cristina with their husbands; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give a special thank you to The Atrium of Belleville and to his caregivers at the Lebanon Care Center. Condolences and memories of Louis may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held. He will rest alongside his wife at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
