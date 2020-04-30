Louis Cionko Louis J. "Lou" Cionko, 64, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:20 p.m. in the emergency room at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 16, 1956 in Granite City, the son of the late Louis F. Cionko III and the late Joyce M. (Stapleton) Cionko. He married Diana "Dee" (White) Cionko on July 21, 1984 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. Lou was a devoted grain farmer whom was raised working the family farm throughout his life. He loved nature and truly enjoyed working God's land. He was President of the Chouteau Island Levee District. He was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and loved taking in time to read the Bible. Lou enjoyed watching hockey and had a special love for bicycling, racing, waterfowl and quail hunting throughout the years. He loved animals and cherished his cats, Squirt, Minnie and Frankfort and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 35 years, he is survived by two sons, Joel Cionko of Granite City and Justin Cionko of Granite City; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Stephanie Ralls of Granite City, Jennifer and Chuck Downs of Granite City and Elita and Mark Fry of Rose Hill, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Debbie Manzo, Jamie Mitcherson, Michelle Wilson, Brett Downs, Bridget Downs, Nathan Fry and Blake Fry; three aunts and an uncle, Helen and Lynn Lindsay of Edwardsville, Mary Ritchie of Glen Carbon and Dodie Cionko of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; special cousin, Dave Lindsay; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grand mamaw and pop, Velma and Charles Radefeld and great nanaw and papa, Vita and Louis Cionko II. Lou deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitors joining the family in procession to Sunset Hill Memorial Estates are asked to remain in your cars during the graveside service. Reverend Jarad Corzine will officiate. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or to Lou's sons in his memory and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.