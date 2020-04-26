Louis Dausman Louis John Dausman, 69, of Columbia, MO, born September 5, 1950 in Collinsville, IL to the late John and Anna (nee Herman) Dausman, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Louis was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, retiring after many years of service as a TSGT. After his retirement from the Air Force, he began a second career as a United States Postmaster in Triplett, MO. Before moving to Missouri, he was known as a guitarist in a local band that regularly played around the Collinsville area. He was an active member in both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sharon Macios; daughters, Cathy (Keith) Sjogren; Nancy Dausman; Jennifer (Susan) Macios; sons, John (Heidi) Dausman; David (Alicia) Dausman; Stuart (Rheana) Macios; grandchildren, Shuray; Derek; Isabella; Tyce; Jayden; Ryker; Dakota; Taylor; David Jr; Lilian; Julia; Reese; Carson. Louis will be laid to rest at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL following a private family service. A public service with full military honors will be conducted at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.