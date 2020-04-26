Louis Dausman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Dausman Louis John Dausman, 69, of Columbia, MO, born September 5, 1950 in Collinsville, IL to the late John and Anna (nee Herman) Dausman, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Louis was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, retiring after many years of service as a TSGT. After his retirement from the Air Force, he began a second career as a United States Postmaster in Triplett, MO. Before moving to Missouri, he was known as a guitarist in a local band that regularly played around the Collinsville area. He was an active member in both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sharon Macios; daughters, Cathy (Keith) Sjogren; Nancy Dausman; Jennifer (Susan) Macios; sons, John (Heidi) Dausman; David (Alicia) Dausman; Stuart (Rheana) Macios; grandchildren, Shuray; Derek; Isabella; Tyce; Jayden; Ryker; Dakota; Taylor; David Jr; Lilian; Julia; Reese; Carson. Louis will be laid to rest at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL following a private family service. A public service with full military honors will be conducted at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved