Louis Emge Louis Henry Emge passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 78. Lou was born on January 4th, 1942, in New Athens, Illinois where he frequently hunted and fished. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1963 and a Master's degree the following year from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, both in secondary education with a concentration in math. Lou was married to his wife Kate for forty-seven years. They raised four children and now have 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A gifted educator, Lou spent 13 years teaching in Belleville and Edwardsville, Illinois, before moving on to the Illinois State Board of Education for 11 years. Finally, he spent the last two decades of his career as an in-demand education consultant in the Indianapolis area, often providing professional development on co-teaching around the country. Lou was an enthusiastic runner for most of his life and a self-taught handy-man. His home improvement projects were a thing of legend. He was a member of the Crossroads Church in Avon, Indiana. His dedication to the St. Louis Cardinals and Butler Bulldogs never waivered. Even as his health was failing, he never missed a Bulldog basketball game. In addition to Kate, Lou is survived by his sons Christopher (Ames Eggers), Derek Dressler, daughters Natalie Bullock (William), and Stephanie Adams (Chris), as well as his sisters Ruth Emge and Fran Hage. He was predeceased by his sister Rosemary Wesolik, father Alvis Emge and mother Angela Wicklein Emge.



