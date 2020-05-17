Louis Garcia Louis Garcia, 96, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Columbia, IL, died May 14, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born November 9, 1923, in E. St. Louis, IL. He is survived by his sons Bryan (Barbara) Garcia and Garrett (Janet) Garcia; daughter-in-law Jo Garcia, grandchildren Mattea, Megan, & Erin; great grandchildren Mathew, Emilie, & Rachal; sisters Olga (Henry) Davis, Anna Hesse, and Geraldine Bedwell; sister-in-law Barbara Garcia; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Louis is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor L. (nee Arndt) Garcia; son David Garcia; parents Jose & Flora (nee Gonzalez) Garcia; brothers Ted (Doris) Garcia, Joe Garcia, and Manuel (Betty) Garcia; and brothers-in-law Robert Hesse and Harold Bedwell. He was a WWII Veteran, worked for Exxon Mobil and owned Fairlawn Cleaners. He also was a member of Turkey Hill Grange, volunteered at United Church of Christ Illinois South Conference Beacon, Belleville Food Pantry, and many others. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Association or the Crossing Church in Fenton, MO Visitation: 9 AM until 11 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home ** Please follow all social distancing recommendations and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you please remain outside or in your vehicles until notified.** Service: A private funeral service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.