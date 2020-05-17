Louis Garcia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Garcia Louis Garcia, 96, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Columbia, IL, died May 14, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. He was born November 9, 1923, in E. St. Louis, IL. He is survived by his sons Bryan (Barbara) Garcia and Garrett (Janet) Garcia; daughter-in-law Jo Garcia, grandchildren Mattea, Megan, & Erin; great grandchildren Mathew, Emilie, & Rachal; sisters Olga (Henry) Davis, Anna Hesse, and Geraldine Bedwell; sister-in-law Barbara Garcia; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Louis is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor L. (nee Arndt) Garcia; son David Garcia; parents Jose & Flora (nee Gonzalez) Garcia; brothers Ted (Doris) Garcia, Joe Garcia, and Manuel (Betty) Garcia; and brothers-in-law Robert Hesse and Harold Bedwell. He was a WWII Veteran, worked for Exxon Mobil and owned Fairlawn Cleaners. He also was a member of Turkey Hill Grange, volunteered at United Church of Christ Illinois South Conference Beacon, Belleville Food Pantry, and many others. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Association or the Crossing Church in Fenton, MO Visitation: 9 AM until 11 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home ** Please follow all social distancing recommendations and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you please remain outside or in your vehicles until notified.** Service: A private funeral service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Quernheim Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved