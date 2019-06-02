Louis Gibbs Louis A. "Louie" Gibbs, age 67, lifelong resident of Fairmont City, IL, born on April 27, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Louie was married to Pat for 43 loving years. More than anything, Louie loved traveling with Pat, hitting the casinos and spending time with his beautiful granddaughters. When he was not managing his stamp collection, he enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a proud member of Local 100 Laborers Union where he worked for the past 11 years. Louie worked at Big River Zinc for 30 years and spent 20+ years serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Fairmont City Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis B. and Margarette, nee Hutto, Gibbs; his brother, Howard Haskett and his sister, Betty Ann Oliver. He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. Gibbs, nee Thouvenot; his daughters, Sgt. 1st Class Ret., Rebecca Gibbs of Fayetteville, NC and Mary Ann (Jeremy) Vlasich of Wildwood, MO; his granddaughters, Emma, Sophia, Stella and Quinn; and his siblings, Earl J. Gibbs, Margarette Z. Gibbs, Patricia Prather, Harry Haskett, Rose Marie Medlio, Bill Trees, Harold Hackett and Joanne Klein. Memorials may be made to the Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital/Nursing Education and Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Fr. David Wilke officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



