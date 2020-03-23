Home

Louis Heidemann


1928 - 2020
Louis Heidemann Obituary
Louis Heidemann Louis E. Heidemann, 92, of Belleville, IL, born March 14, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on March 18, 2020. Mr. Heidemann was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World war 11. He was a real estate broker and he owned Heidemann Agency with his loving wife Christine. He was also a member of the American Legion in Swansea, IL. In his free time, nothing gave him more enjoyment than walking his dog of 19 years, Tobe. Louis always made people feel good about themselves and was loved by all that knew him. He had an amazing sense of humor and was known for his ability to recite poetry. His favorite was "I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud" ("Daffodils") by William Wordsworth which he learned in the eighth grade. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 19 years, Evelyn L., nee Nelson, Heidemann and his second wife of 41 years, Christine, nee Napoli, Heidemann; his parents, Louis and Thelma, nee McCoy, Heidemann; a son, Bruce Heidemann; and two sisters, Thelma Fahrenbrink and Helen Eagle. Louis is survived by a son, Michael (Susie) Heidemann; two daughters, Barbara (Gene) Schlattweiler and Julie (Rick) Minear; five grandchildren, Nathan (Brandi) Schlattweiler, Christopher Schlattweiler, Mike Heidemann, Kristin (Brian) Pickett, and Madison Minear; two great-grandchildren, Harry Schlattweiler and Penny Schlattweiler; a brother, Glenn Heidemann; and a sister, Bonnie Paschedag. Memorials in Mr. Heidemann's name are requested to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Service: Mr. Heidemann's service was conducted privately and he was laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2020
