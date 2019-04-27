|
LOUIS MILLER- Louis A. Miller, 95, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away April 25, 2019. Visitation from 5-7 pm, April 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. There will be a Belleville Shrine Club walkthrough at 6:45pm followed by the Legion of Honor walkthrough. Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 pm, April 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Military Honor. Interment will be private at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019
